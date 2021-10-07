URBANA — Robert 'Bob' Sheridan Cain, 88, of Urbana passed away at 5:14 p.m. Monday (Oct. 4, 2021) at home in Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting with arrangements.
Bob was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Urbana, a son of Noble and Rose Ellen (Wooters) Cain.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Judy Cain of Urbana; four nieces, Pat Hanes of Urbana, Rosemary Summers of Chicago, Julie Cain of Fayetteville, Ark., and Diane Cain-Rowe (Danny) of Urbana; a great-niece, Tabitha Lewis; and a great-nephew, Jason Brown.
Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Cox, and husband Robert; and a brother, Bill Cain.
Bob graduated from Urbana High School and attended Lincoln College. He was co-owner of Cain Flower Shop and Greenhouse in Villa Grove for many years. He was active in Urbana sports and attended Webber Street Church.
