ARTHUR — Robert Cain, 42, of Arthur passed away at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Martinsville.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Arthur Southern Baptist Church. The Rev. Doug Davis will officiate. Robby’s ashes will be placed in a niche in the Columbarium in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Robby was born Dec. 19, 1977, in Waco, Texas. He was a son of the Rev. Ronald Lynn and Diana Jean (Bearden) Cain. He married Darcy Kay (Yutzy) Daily on July 12, 2014, in Arthur. She passed away on Feb. 21, 2020.
He is survived by two children, Carson Lee Daily and Lillian Renee Daily, both of Arthur; two aunts, Jenice Long of Waco, Texas, and Lee Ann Slater of Whitney, Texas; and his in-laws, Bill Yutzy of Summerset, Ky., and Lisa Funk of Arthur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darcy Cain; and his grandparents.
Robby graduated from Waco High School in Texas. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Waco, where he participated in youth camps and mission trips. As a young man, he began developing his skills in construction and engineering on those mission trips by building houses, repairing roofs and digging irrigation ditches.
During his years at Calvary Baptist Church, he displayed a paternal side as he played with children and helped lead Bible schools.
In 2009, he met and fell in love with Darcy and moved to Arthur. He worked at Masterbrand and CHI, and in 2018, he landed his dream job working at Tri-County Welding & Fabrication of Arthur.
Robby enjoyed working at Tri-County welding and spending time with his daughter Lilly.