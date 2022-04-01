MONTICELLO — Robert Charles “Bob” Caldwell of Monticello passed away Tuesday (March 29, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, after a courageous battle with lung cancer, with his family by his side.
Born in Danville on Jan. 16, 1948, to Charles and Dorothy Caldwell, he married his high school sweetheart, Sue (Anderson) Caldwell, on Feb. 18, 1968, and joined the U.S. Air Force immediately after, eventually serving as a Presidential Honor Guard to presidents Johnson and Nixon. Bob later went on to receive his associate degree in electrical engineering, retiring from Welch Systems (Peoria) in 2014.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Amy Lienhart (Todd) of Monticello and Christopher Caldwell (Julie) of Glen Ellyn; six grandchildren, Katherine Lienhart Christensen (Cory), Lydia Lienhart, Jackson Lienhart (Lauren), Biniam Lienhart and Landon and Kendall Caldwell; and two great-grandchildren, Grady Christensen and Ayla Reel. Also surviving is his sister, Sally Frazier (Tim) of Nashville, Tenn.
His sister, Susan Stamos of Danville, preceded him in death.
Bob was a member of CU Christian Church and was very proud of his faith and relationship with Christ. He loved his family deeply and was a “funny,” faithful and loyal friend to many.
Donations in Bob’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be shared at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service, officiated by Jason Epperson of CU Christian Church, will be at 4 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Monarch Special Events Center, 212 S. Independence, Monticello. An open house will follow until 7 p.m.
