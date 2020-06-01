MANSFIELD — Robert Carl Schoeler, 81, of Washington, Ill., formerly of Mansfield, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Proctor Hospital, Peoria.
He was cremated and inurnment was in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, where a small family-led memorial was held because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Robert was born on May 22, 1938, in Fox River Grove, a son of William Walter and Carolyn Ann Cerny Schoeler. He married Cora June White on Sept. 5, 1959, in Urbana. She passed away on March 6, 2017.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Michele Ilene (Lee) Hudman of Cloudcroft, N.M., and Marie Lynn Little of Washington, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and one brother.
Robert graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. degree in finance. He was a retired certified public accountant. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1962.
Robert was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Champaign. He was an avid Chicago White Sox fan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, was in charge of arrangements.