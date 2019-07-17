FARMER CITY — Robert Carlock ‟Bob” Hieronymus, 87, of Farmer City passed away at 7:14 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A Masonic service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with the memorial service following. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Weedman United Methodist Church.
Bob was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Atlanta, Ill., a son of Robert E. N. and Dorothy H. Carlock Hieronymus. He married Phyllis E. Plotner on July 1, 1951, at Weedman United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis E. Hieronymus of Farmer City; children, Tom (Connie) Hieronymus of Farmer City, Karen (Cleve) Karch of Charleston and Donna Kay Hieronymus of Charleston; four grandchildren, Kelly (Lance) Tucker, Nathan (Ashley) Hieronymus, Leslie Whitehouse and Kimberly (Aaron) Logsdon; eight great-grandchildren, Sarah Whitehouse, Ivy Whitehouse, Owen Berlin, Summer Berlin, Paisley Hieronymus, Dawson Logsdon, Hank Hieronymus and Grace Logsdon; and sister, Linda Martin of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Hieronymus; and sister, Carolyn Rau.
Bob was a retired farmer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Bob was a member of Weedman United Methodist Church; Past Master and member of the Farmer City Masonic Lodge 710; Bloomington Consistory; De Witt County Farm Bureau, where he served as secretary for 15 years; Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City; and a trustee of Weedman United Methodist Church for 20 years.