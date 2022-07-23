ALLERTON — Robert (Bob) C. Catron, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday (July 18, 2022) at his home outside Allerton.
He was born Feb. 8, 1953, in Tuscola, to Robert L.S. Catron and Lois Helen Catron (Carver). He was a 1971 graduate of Newman High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1982 as a missile electronic equipment technician. He married Melissa Gwynne Smith on April 6, 1974, at Wichita Falls Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He worked as an electrician and retired after 25 years with Kraft Heinz.
Bob, an avid fan of University of Illinois sports, followed their basketball and football programs in addition to being a football season ticket holder. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing golf with his cousin, Pat Rhode, and riding on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his wife. In the fall and winter months, you could always find him working a jigsaw puzzle. A voracious reader, his family recalls the knowledgeability he attained from his love of books.
He is remembered for his kindness, generosity and love that he extended to his family and friends. He greatly enjoyed his time raising his family on the family farm and was looking forward to being a grandfather in November of this year.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Catron of Allerton; a daughter, Rebecca Catron of Champaign; a son, Ivan Catron of Urbana; two sisters, Linda Culton of Savoy and Lana Burrell of Danville; four nephews, Ryan Culton, Kevin Wright, Brian Wright and Adam Wright; and a bonus grandson, Alex Hawthorne of Champaign.
Special thanks to the Carle Hospice team and Carle Medical Supply team for their dedicated and compassionate care during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are welcomed to make donations in Bob’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society or American Cancer Society.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.