SAVOY — Robert Bennett “Bob” Coffin passed away Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at home in Savoy surrounded by his loving family.
He was 93 years old and blessed to live a full life. Married to his high school sweetheart, Verna, for 72 years; father to three daughters, grandfather to two and great-grandfather to five, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Bob was born to Joseph Bennett and Iva Mae (Harlow) Coffin on Jan. 19, 1927. He married Verna Routt on July 18, 1948, and she survives.
He is also survived by his daughters, Linda (Neil) Fotzler of Champaign, Carol (Curtis Johnson) Coffin of Seattle and Pat Shell of Savoy; along with grandchildren, Jonathan (Kim) Fotzler of Oak Park and Emily (Jeremy) Tidemann of Savoy; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Lincoln and Beckett Fotzler and Claire and Vivian Tidemann.
He joined the Navy his senior year of high school during World War II and served from 1944-1946. Upon his return, he attended trade school and graduated from Champaign High School. He was thrilled 65 years later in 2011 to be invited to join an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and receive the recognition he, and his fellow veterans, so richly deserved.
Bob was a highly skilled brick mason and worked throughout the Champaign-Urbana community, most notably on the construction of many of the buildings on the University of Illinois campus. In addition, he was skilled at laying granite on community landmarks such as the News Gazette building and Busey Bank in Urbana. Bob was a mentor for many apprentice brick masons over the years, helping teach them the craft. An accomplished woodworker and craftsman, he enjoyed creating things in his shop.
He also loved the outdoors and was a fishing and boating enthusiast. After retirement, he and his wife, Verna, enjoyed ballroom dancing and spending time with friends at the Regency Ballroom. Never having played golf before he retired, it soon became his passion. He could be found on the Orange and Blue golf course, almost daily, well into his 80s.
Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church Champaign, the Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 24, Bricklayers Local 17, Masonic Western Star Lodge 240 and a 32-degree Mason of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction of Danville.
He was deeply loved by his family, who will always cherish their memories of him. He will also be fondly remembered by friends and acquaintances as someone ready to offer an encouraging word or an empathetic ear. He will truly be missed.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements. A private family service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, officiated by the Rev. Julia Melgreen.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the National Kidney Foundation.