DANVILLE — Robert E. Coppel, 82, of Danville passed away at 5:10 a.m. Friday (March 6, 2020) at his home.
Robert was born on March 28, 1937, in Danville, the son of James and Dorothy Coppel. He married Marcella Tahon on June 30, 1961, in Danville. She survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Debra (Gary) Hollingshead of Plano, Texas, and Eva (Roger) Cornwell of Westville; two grandchildren, Bobby (Sara) Cornwell of Edwards, Colo., and Brea (John) Conder of Lumberton, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Cornwell and Christian Conder; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Norman Coppel.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served on the aircraft carriers USS Philippine Sea and USS Pine Island. He was very proud of raising his flag every morning and taking it down every night.
He worked as a millwright for Heatcraft and retired after 37 years of service. Robert was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and mushroom hunting. He owned an extensive knife collection. He loved gardening and working in his yard.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Robison Chapel in Catlin, with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Burial will be in the Danville National Cemetery with American Legion Post 210 conducting military honors. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Robison Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Batestown United Methodist Church in Danville. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.