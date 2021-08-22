DECATUR — Robert (Bob) Cuppernell Sr. of Decatur, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) at The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, Decatur.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with burial in Grandview Memorial Gardens immediately following the visitation. A luncheon will be served after services.
Robert was born March 3, 1949, in Champaign, a son of Herschel and Mary (Kibler) Cuppernell.
Survivors include his mother, Mary of Decatur; two sons, Robert Cuppernell Jr. of Champaign and Nathan Cuppernell of Fisher; a daughter, Cristina (Cuppernell) McCool of Fisher; 14 grandchildren; and a brother, John Cuppernell of Lake City, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Jason; two grandchildren; and a brother, Stevie.
Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for various different businesses as a truck driver.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.