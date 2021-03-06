BROADLANDS — Robert D. Chandler, 86, of Broadlands passed away Thursday (March 4, 2021) with family by his side.
Bob was born on Dec. 11, 1934, to Ralph L. (Red) and Marie (Murphy) Chandler, at home in rural Hume. He married the love of his life, Marlene A. Franzen, on Oct. 5, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Royal. She preceded him in death, after 57 years of marriage, on Nov. 1, 2015.
Surviving Bob are his sons, Brian (Jamie) of Tolono and Brent (Shelley) of Gilbert, Ariz.; four beloved granddaughters, Hannah Chandler-Cooley (Kate) of Sacramento, Calif., Alyssa Chandler of Gilbert and Cadence Chandler of Tolono; sisters-in-law, Marsha Goldenstein of Savoy and Myrna (Gary) Craig of St. Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene; sister, Jeanne Nasados; and brothers-in-law, John Goldenstein, Joe Nasados and Charles Reeves.
As a child, Bob attended schools at Brocton, Hume, Palermo and Maple Grove before his family settled in Allerton. Bob graduated from Allerton High School in 1952. He then entered the U.S. Army Reserves and later the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963, where he proudly served his country.
Bob had a lifelong career in the local agriculture field. He started with Allerton Implement Company in 1950 and was instrumental in starting John Deere’s first Service Center in the nation located in Ogden. In 1973, he partnered with Ernie Mohr and family and managed Mohr Inc. in Danville. In 1991, Bob sold his shares of the company to the Mohr family and moved into the assistant manager position in Allerton. After being dismissed from the company, Bob was welcomed into the family at Birkey’s in Oakland. Bob greatly enjoyed finishing his career at Birkey’s, fully retiring in 2011 because of health issues.
Bob was very committed to supporting his community and church. As a member of the Allerton Lions Club, Allerton Fire Department, Allerton Village Board and Broadlands Community Club, Bob helped organize and hold many community events. With his love of sports, Bob played and managed the Allerton Deere’s basketball team and coached many years of Allerton Little League. Bob was a longtime member of Allerton United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities and as a board member.
Bob’s commitment to his marriage and family was an example for all to follow. His four granddaughters were his pride and joy, and he always made time to be with them and attend their school and extracurricular activities. Throughout their 57 years of marriage, Bob and Marlene simply loved to be together and enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states and other countries throughout the world.
Bob was an avid Illini, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan, having season tickets to Illini football and basketball games for years. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends to many sporting events throughout the years.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney. A private family service will be held, with Pastor Clyde Snyder officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Broadlands.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Allerton United Methodist Church or any charity of the donor’s choice.