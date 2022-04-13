Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
GIBSON CITY — Robert D. Painter, 87, of Gibson City died at 11:25 a.m. Friday (April 8, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City.