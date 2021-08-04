TUSCOLA — Robert D. “Scooter” Wilson Jr., 61, of Trilla, formerly of Tuscola, passed away at 11:21 p.m. Saturday (July 31, 2021) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, as a result of an automobile accident.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery, with military rites accorded. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Rob was born on Oct. 17, 1959, in Charleston, the son of Robert D. and Sharon M. Millage Wilson Sr.
He is survived by his parents of Tuscola; daughter, Kelsey (Dylan) Philpott of Trilla; son, Caleb (Kayla) Wilson of Tuscola; grandchildren, Jayden and Vayda Wilson; dogs, Skye and Jake; and grandpups, Oakley, Tuff, Chance and Denali.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth Millage and Lucy Schrader; paternal grandparents, Hubert and Alma Wilson; sister, Regina K. “Gina” Wilson; and fiancé, Christina L. “Chrissy” Little.
Rob graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1978 and served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver for many years.
Memorials are suggested to help pay for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.