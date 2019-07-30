WESTVILLE — Robert Dale “Brownie” Beyers Sr., 93, of Westville passed away peacefully at home on Saturday (July 27, 2019).
He was born on July 28, 1925, in Pana, the son of Wilfred Cyril and Marguerite {Adams} Beyers. He was united in marriage to Rowena Forsythe on Oct. 6, 1947, until her passing on July 12, 1991.
His family includes his children, the late Robert Dale (Mary Ann) Beyers Jr. of Manville, Rick (Susan) Beyers of Westville, Jim (Jill) Beyers of Georgetown, Mary (Rick) McDermott of Floyds Knobs, Ind., Eileen (John) Barton of Westville and Mark (Ann) Beyers of Hope; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jennifer Beyers, Erica (Neil) Heineke (Addy, Elly, Colby and Colin), Rod (Christine) Beyers (Erin, Andrew and Kaitlyn), Megan (Rob) Kelsey (Avery and Evy), Sabrina (Tim) Power (Garret, Liam and Reagan), Kelsy (Josh) Clark (Wade and Grant), Ryan (Jen) Beyers (Ryten, Rowen and Ruthie), Natalie (Joey) Couch, Justin Beyers (Lily), Casi (Frank) Spencer (Trenton, Natalie, Brynn and Maddi), Matt McDermott, Will McDermott, Molly (JJ Bailey) Stanis (Bryson, Kyler and Rowan), Travis (Annie Picklesimer) Barton and Chris Barton; his siblings, Mary Margaret Holthaus of Taylorville, Nick (Gert) Beyers of Oconee, Don (Pat) Beyers of Pana, Joe (Myrna) Beyers of Pana, Bill (Kathy) Beyers of Pana, Mike (Bev) Beyers of Pana, Pat Holthaus of Pana and Bette Funneman of Pana; his sister-in-law, Jeanie (Vinnie) Ermovick of Tucson, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son; his brothers, Cyril Beyers and Lyle Beyers; and infant sister, Irene Beyers.
Dale worked in road construction as an operating engineer, retiring from Danville Asphalt in 1992. He was a 66-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841. He was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville and the Knights of Columbus.
Dale enjoyed being in the country, horses, golf, traveling and his Model T. He always had a smile, a good sense of humor and a story to tell. He collected everything, could talk to anyone and seemed to know everyone. He loved his family and spending time with them more than anything. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dale’s family is deeply grateful to Columbus Garrett and Mark Lete for the care and companionship they provided to him.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 231 N. State St., Westville, with Father Steven Loftus officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville, located at 414 S. State St. He will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Pana, at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, with Father Allen officiating.
Memorial donations may be given in Dale’s name to Masses at the family’s churches.
Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.