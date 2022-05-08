MADISON, Wis. — Robert Dale Sollinger, 86, of Madison, Wis., passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
He was born on April 6, 1936, in Aurora, the son of Harry and Catherine (Olson) Sollinger.
Robert graduated from Aurora East High School in 1954. Soon after, he enlisted in the U.S. Army to train military service dogs. After being stationed in Germany, he returned to the States to attend college and then married Irene (Tarnowski) Sollinger on June 17, 1961.
Together they managed and owned independent student housing on the University of Illinois campus. Robert worked as a self-employed general contractor and was employed at the University of Illinois, where he later graduated. He retired in 2007.
Robert was devoted to his wife, and his primary focus was spending time with his family and friends. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Illini and a football season ticket holder for nearly five decades. He also took pride in his church family at Good Shepherd Lutheran in Champaign.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Laura (Brian McNurlen) Sollinger and Tamara (Kurt Xyst) Sollinger; son, Michael Sollinger; grandsons, Samuel McNurlen and Maximilian McNurlen; granddaughter, Rose McNurlen; nieces, Kim (Duane) Sollinger and Sherry (Bob) Grote; nephew, Gary Baumann; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Sollinger.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Sollinger; parents, Harry and Catherine; brother, Albert Sollinger; sister, Donna (Frank) Baumann; and niece, Debbie Williamson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, Wis.; (608) 221-5420.