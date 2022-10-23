HOMER — Robert L. Danner, 84, of Homer, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Homer Funeral and Cremation Services, 708 S. Main St., Homer, with Pastor Dan Kitinoja officiating. Burial will take place at G.A.R. Cemetery in Homer. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Robert was born Jan. 23, 1938, in Homer, the son of David T. and Dorothy V. Brummet Danner. He married Sandra G. Jackson on Dec. 13, 1986, in Indianapolis. She survives.
Survivors also include his daughter, Christy (Allen) Davis of Ogden, sons: Robert K. (Debbi) Danner of Homer, Jeff McPherson of Moorsville, Ind., James McPherson of Hutto, Texas, and Richard McPherson of Indianapolis; daughter-in-law, Shonni McDaniels; brothers, John (Betty) Danner and Charles (Rhonda) Danner; grandchildren: Lindsey, Alexandria, R. Noah, Amber, Chad, Aaron, Lindsay, Randi, Sean, Marc, and Carmen; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis and Donald Danner; granddaughter, Lauren Davis; and grandson, Austin Alan Nowakowski.
Robert was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tilton, where he was a trustee. He was a truck driver for USF Holland until his retirement. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, woodworking, and carpentry. Robert was a volunteer at the food pantry at his church. He loved football and baseball and was in the Homer Athletic Hall of Fame.
Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church.