ALLERTON — Robert B. Darley, 98, of Allerton passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Robert was born on April 14, 1923, in Allerton, to Edwin and Edith (Forccum) Darley. He married Leah Meehan on Aug. 19, 1961, in Hume.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Leah Darley; two children, Mark (Lori) Darley of Roscoe and Diane (Rick) Turner of Mahomet; three grandchildren, Morgan (Zac) Kohen J.r. Turner and Katie Turner (Hunter Foster); three great-grandchildren, Hallie, Monroe and Zayleigh; one nephew, Don (Lora) Toppe; and two great-nephews, Donnie (Brandy) Toppe and Dan (Jasmine) Toppe.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings and their spouses.
Robert graduated from Allerton High School and then enlisted in the military, where he served as a Navy SeaBees. Once out of the military, he got a job as a bookkeeper for the Allerton Supply Company and then was a U.S. mail carrier for 34 years before his retirement.
He was a big St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved to watch them play. He also enjoyed woodworking, baking, tending to his garden and bowling.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, south of Allerton, with Pastor Trevor Oetting officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.