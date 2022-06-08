GIBSON CITY — Robert Dean “Bob” Provin, 83, peacefully passed away at 4:56 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Accolade Health Care and Senior Living, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Private burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Bob was born Aug. 22, 1938, in DeWitt County, a son of Farrol and Joyce Burner Provin. He married Linda Coppenbarger on Aug. 25, 1956, in Lane.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Linda Provin of Gibson City; four sons, Matthew (Pat) Provin of Gibson City, Tony (Ellen) Provin of College Station, Texas, Peter (Kate) Provin of Gibson City and William Provin of Gibson City; four precious grandchildren, Sean, Reagan, Sadie and Claire; and two sisters, Ruthanne (Ivan) Fort of Clinton and Betty Clark of Clinton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Ed.
Bob was a farmer all of his life, a longtime Farm Bureau member and was a 39-year member of the Alliance Grain Board of Directors. He enjoyed bowling, oftentimes on two leagues. He thoroughly enjoyed talking, visiting and solving the world's problems over a cup of coffee at the “Round Table” with his friends and colleagues.