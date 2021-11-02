MANSFIELD — Robert Dean Morfey, 58, of Waycross, Ga., formerly of Mansfield and Oakland, went home to his heavenly father at 12:31 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Hospital, Waycross, after a two-week battle with COVID-19.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 202 E. Oliver St., Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Bob was born on Jan. 31, 1963, in Champaign, a son of Harold ‟Arp” and Gloria Babb Morfey. He married Monee Adams Sheppard on March 6, 2004.
Bob is survived by his wife, Monee Morfey of Neoga; son, Michael Morfey of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; two stepchildren, Eric (Virginia) Sheppard of Ft. Campbell, Ky., and Amber (Brandon) Helm of Neoga; parents, Harold ‟Arp” and Gloria Morfey of Mansfield; four stepgrandchildren; three siblings, Todd (Michelle) Morfey of Bement, Chad (Kristin) Morfey of Atwood and Tish (Nate) Evans of Mahomet; 12 nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Eugene Morfey, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Bob attended Mansfield and Farmer City schools. He retired this year after 40 years of service as a shipping supervisor at Varsity Cap and Gown, Arcola.
Bob was a collector of old bikes. His greatest pleasure was his bike shows and bike-swap meets with his friends. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.