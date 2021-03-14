NORMAN — Robert “Bob” Dotson, 71, of Norman, Okla., passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.
He was born June 21, 1949, in Bloomington, to Roger and Valeria (Epperson) Dotson. He married Beverly Ackerman on April 3, 1999, in Groveland.
Bob grew up in LeRoy and graduated from LeRoy High School in 1967. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Oklahoma City University in 1990 and worked for 52 years in various positions for the United States Postal Service.
Bob was a handyman extraordinaire, and woodworking was a favorite hobby. He was an avid runner who loved playing the guitar. Bob cared deeply for his pets. Taking vacations with his family and watching his granddaughters' sporting events were among his favorite pastimes.
Bob was preceded in death by his father and sister, Jeanne Sutton.
He is survived by his mother; his wife, Beverly; three daughters, Nicole Durham of Bloomington, Kristin (John) Rollins of Norman, Okla., and Valerie (Daniel) Miller of Pekin; and four granddaughters, Peyton and Makenna Rollins and Kaitlyn and Emmalyn Miller.
