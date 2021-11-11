RANTOUL — Robert Warren (Bob) Dunagan, 82, of Rantoul, formerly of Covington, Ind., died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1939, in Danville, the son of Marvin Warren and Margaret Ruth (Lister) Dunagan.
Bob was a 1957 graduate of Perrysville High School and a resident of Covington, Ind., for many years, moving to Rantoul in 1989. He was employed at Dunagan’s Service Station and Olin in Covington, Continental Filling, Hyster for 19 years, and later at Eagle Wing’s and CCART.
He was a member of Covington First Baptist Church, a 50-year member and Past Master of Fountain Lodge 60 F. & A.M.
He married Lois Jane Hegg on June 11, 1960, in Covington, and she died March 13, 2018.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Wayne Dunagan and wife Debbie of Champaign; a daughter, Linda Diane Newell and husband David of Rockford; and two grandchildren, Blake and Ashley Anderson.
His wife, parents and a brother, Ernest, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Shelby Funeral Home in Covington, Ind., with Ryan Sowers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday with Masonic services at 3:45 prior to the services. Condolences may be offered at shelbyfuneralhome.com.