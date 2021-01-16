WESTVILLE — Robert E. Haton of Danville died Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family services for the Army veteran will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Robbie Ketcherside will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. It is kindly requested that face mask and social distancing are practiced by those in attendance.