DANVILLE — Robert E Meidel, 89, of Wadsworth, formerly of Danville, died Wednesday (May 25, 2022) at home.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, 1211 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with funeral services to follow at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Paul Rebert will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville, with military rites accorded by American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is handling arrangements.