DUNNELLON, Fla. — Robert E. Stacy, 85, of Dunnellon, Fla., formerly of Champaign, died Friday (Jan. 21, 2022) at Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness, Fla. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono.

