CHAMPAIGN — Robert Earle Idleman, 70, of Champaign passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at home.
Bob was born Jan. 26, 1951, at Burnham Hospital in Champaign, the son of Elmer Lewis Idleman and Mary Alice Walters. He graduated from Centennial High School in 1969 and from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in art.
After graduating, he joined the Florida Grower’s Association and enjoyed his time managing a nursery, and also taught art classes at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Upon returning to Champaign, he joined the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and was honored to serve as a union leader.
Bob had a fairy-tale love story with his wife, Olga, whom he met in passing on the Amtrak train coming from Chicago to Champaign and reunited with at Century 21 three years later. Olga and Bob married on May 14, 1978, in Stewart, Fla., and had two beautiful daughters, Ursulla Alexii and Alexandra Mary.
Bob was a fantastic father with a warm heart and a drive to always be there for his girls. After an accident in 1978 left him with a broken back, he worked through that pain to provide an amazing life for his family.
He had a passion for photography, gardening, art, bicycling and animals. He was an active member in the PTA at the state and local levels and taught Sunday school at St. Peter’s Church. He loved Champaign-Urbana history and was often found at Uncle John’s reminiscing with coffee and friends.
He was a lover of rock 'n' roll and roadied for the likes of Bluesweed, Janis Joplin, BB King, and many more.
Bob was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2018 and fought bravely for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Olga; two daughters, Ursulla and Alexandra; a brother, Thomas (Deb) Idleman; a sister, Hedwig (Randy) Featherling; his loyal pup, Lola; and many loving extended family members.
He was proceeded in his passing by his big brother, Paul (Susie) Idleman; father, Elmer Lewis Idleman; and mother, Mary Alice Idleman.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in Robert’s name.
A celebration of life and reception will be held at a later date.