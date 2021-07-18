MONTICELLO — Robert Eastham, 84, of Calvert City, Ky., formerly of Monticello, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health, Paducah, Ky.
Bob spent many years as a carpenter and served in the Navy.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois Eastham; three children, Edward Gene Eastham, Cheryl Lynn Eastham Senter and Michael Wayne Eastham; two sisters, Nancy Carol Eastham Branch and Norma Jean Eastham Williamson; four grandchildren, Danny Senter, David Senter, Johnathan Senter and Steven Senter; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents, A.Y. and Pauline Eastham; and two siblings, Shirley Hallihan and Richard Eastham.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.