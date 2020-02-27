RANTOUL — Robert "Bob" Edward Bland, 82, of Rantoul peacefully left this world with his family at his side on Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis following a recent illness.
Bob was born in Danville on Jan. 19, 1938, to Walter and Esther (Wichman) Bland. He was the third of four siblings of the family, which included his brother Eugene "Gene," sister Virginia "Ginny" and youngest brother William "Bill" Bland.
Bob was involved in the food industry business for most of his life. He operated several restaurants throughout the years and had a passion for cooking.
He had a great love for the game of baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He also enjoyed old cars and driving his restored Nova. Bob was a generous soul who selflessly gave to others his entire life.
His kindness has impacted the lives of many families over the years. He had a soft spot for the underprivileged and routinely contributed to others in need. He was an active member of Bethany Park Christian Church in Rantoul and was loved by all of his church family.
Bob is survived by his lifelong partner, Charlotte Peddycoart. Bob and Charlotte met when working together at the Fontana long-term-care nursing facility in Urbana. Their special friendship grew into the loving relationship that they have shared for the last 27 years.
His youngest brother, William Bland, also survives. Bill's love and devotion to his brother throughout his illness provided unending support to Bob and all family members during this difficult time. He has been the family's pillar of strength, despite undergoing his own personal sorrows.
Also leaving to mourn his loss are his daughter, Nancy Jo Machlan (Michael); son, Robert Bland, and daughter-in-law, Judy (Trusner); Charlotte's daughters, Robin Coburn (Jamie) and April Barrowman (Todd), and sons, Tim Peddycoart (Ida) and Jerry Peddycoart (Amy); as well as numerous loved nieces and nephews. He also has a cherished collection of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, one brother, sister, nephew and his eldest son, Michael.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul. There will also be a celebration of life service at Bethany Park Christian Church, with a luncheon to follow, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m.
"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever." Psalms 23.
Fly high, Daddy. I will love you forever ...