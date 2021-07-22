Robert Edward Wells Jul 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MUNCIE — Robert Edward Wells, 61, died at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday (July 21, 2021) at home.Private family services were held. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos