PESOTUM — Robert “Bob” Leo Eisenmenger, 71, of Pesotum passed away Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at home.
Services celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Pesotum, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with a rosary service beginning at 3 p.m., at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove.
He was born July 30, 1948, a son of Bernard and Geraldine (Hettinger) Eisenmenger. He married Sandra (Robeck) Eisenmenger, the love of his life, on Jan. 26, 1979.
Bob is survived by his son, Chad (Carrie) Eisenmenger of Tolono; daughter, Katie (Michael) Wilson of Savoy; son, Andrew (Meg) Eisenmenger of Savoy; three grandsons, Dane, Beau and Leo Eisenmenger; brother, Richard (Rita) Eisenmenger; sister, Helen (Bruce) Purcell; brother, John (Marian) Eisenmenger; sister, Mary (Terry) Zahnd; sister, Jeannine Eisenmenger; brother, Bernard (Paula) Eisenmenger; brother, Charles Eisenmenger; stepbrother, Jeff (Janelle) Bushell; 31 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Throughout his life, Bob was a farmer, a laborer, a rural mail carrier and a bus driver, but most importantly he was a loving father, grandfather and friend. Bob loved watching his children and grandchildren play Unity sports with a special place in his heart for Unity football.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Bob Eisenmenger Memorial Fund, 608 E. Marshall St., Tolono, IL 61880. The funds will be allocated to Unity Youth Athletics and to Northwestern University for cancer research.