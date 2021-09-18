DANVILLE — Robert Elam, 61, of Danville died Tuesday (Sept. 14, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services for the Army veteran will be at noon Monday at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the church. A viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.