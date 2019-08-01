URBANA — Robert "Bob" Ensign, 64, died Saturday (July 27, 2019) at home in Urbana.
Bob was born Sept. 1, 1954, in Mahomet, a son of Leo and Betty (Pointer) Ensign. He married Carol Rehak in Mahomet on Oct. 5, 1976.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Ensign; five children, Jamie Ensign of Sidney, Jason Ensign of Champaign, Michael Cochrane of Urbana, Bill (Tonya) Cochrane of Atchison, Kan., and Monica (Dwain) Shuler of Champaign; 20 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Cindy (Mike) Cummins of Maineville, Ohio, Donna Ensign of Mahomet, Gail Ensign of Louisiana, Dennis Ensign of Mahomet and Roger (Melissa) Ensign of Roseville, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Sara Shuler.
Bob was a carpenter and loved working with tools; he shared often about the many buildings and homes he helped build in the community. Bob also worked as a heavy-equipment operator for Blue Earth Environmental in Mankato, Minn.
There will be a private celebration of life for family and close friends.