COLLISON — Robert "Bob" Eugene Chesnut, 92, of Danville, formerly of Collison, passed away at 9:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Bob was born Sept. 18, 1929, in rural Danville, the son of Matthew "Mac" Hobart and Mildred Elsie (Adams) Chesnut. He was previously married to Lois Jean Deck on Feb. 12, 1949, in Danville. She preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2014. He was also married to Dorothy Dunsmore on May 6, 1994, in Mattoon. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2004.
He is survived by three daughters, Patti Winland of Collison, Jennifer Chesnut of Collison and Linda (John) Pasco of Oakwood; one son, Ron (Pam) Chesnut of Lewistown; nine grandchildren, Shannon Winland, Dustin Chesnut, Christopher Winland, Jordan Vela, Jamie Glazik, Kyle Kincaid, Jaedyn Vela, Michelle Anderegg and Nicole Anderegg; 12 great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Brody, Sadie, Trent, Odin, Gavril, Tanner, Emberlyn, Liam, Rynley, Raelyn and Rindal; sister, Donna Poyner of Brazil, Ind.; and special family friend Robert (Teresa) Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, brother, Charles Chesnut, two sisters, Betty Irons and Barbara Gerdts, and great-great-grandson Rivers Winland.
Bob owned and operated R.E. Chesnut Communications for several years, until his retirement. He was a member of the Collison United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching boxing, gardening and loved working on CB radios. Bob loved to be outdoors, either hunting, fishing, camping or mushroom hunting. He was known for his trophy bucks that he hunted over the years. Earning awards from the North American Big Game Competition, Pope and Young Club, 1st Place in 1981, for non-typical whitetail. He was also featured in North American Whitetail Magazine by writer Tom McNally in November of 1983, for non-typical whitetail and featured in Outdoor Highlights, in November of 1981.
A celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Blurton Funeral Home, in Potomac. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Collison Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Bob's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Bob's life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.