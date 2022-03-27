NOVATO, Calif. — Robert Eugene Clemons 89, of Novato, Calif., formerly of Urbana. passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
He was born July 19, 1932, in the Schofield Barracks in the territory of Hawaii to Mary Clemons (née Crenshaw) and Ray Charles Clemons. His father was a pilot and mechanic with the Army Air Corps and the family lived in Hawaii and the Philippines, where Bob spent his early childhood. After the family returned to the States, his mother served as secretary for the base commander at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul until she retired in 1974.
The family moved to Urbana permanently in 1938, where Bob grew up and graduated from Urbana High School in 1950. He became a competitive swimmer and was the captain of the swim team in college, and a national champion in the butterfly. He continued swimming competitively through most of his military service.
Bob graduated in 1955 from University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. After graduation, he became a naval officer, serving from 1955-57 and touring the West Indies and the Mediterranean.
Bob met Emily Brown in his high school chemistry class. They married on Feb. 6, 1955 — the same day he graduated from college and was commissioned into the Navy. In 1957, he found work as a mining engineer. Bob and Emily moved to Flat River, Mo., and then to Bonne Terre, where son Thomas was born.
A few years later, he was hired by South Shore Railroad and moved his family to Michigan City, Ind., where Bob began his career as a track engineer and where daughter Cecily was born. In 1964, Bob was recruited by the Bechtel Corporation to help build the Bay Area Rapid Transit system in San Francisco. He moved the family to Mill Valley, Calif., to a small cottage in the redwood trees above Old Mill Park.
In 1971, Bob moved his family to Washington, D.C., for three years while working on the Metro subway project. In 1974, he moved the family back to Marin County, Calif., then bought a house on Panoramic Highway in 1975. The location is known as Windy Gap for the strong ocean fogs and is where the Dipsea Trail crosses the road and descends down to Muir Woods.
Bob specialized in light-rail track design, contributing to rapid transit systems such as BART and Metro, among others. He brought his calm demeanor, unflappability and gentle-but-firm approach to leading others, and was admired and well respected by his colleagues. Before his retirement in 1998, he served as project manager for the SFO airport extension of BART.
Family was everything to Bob and he was devoted to Emily and his children, her family, and his many nieces and nephews and cousins. He adored being a grandfather to Cecily’s sons, Dylan and Kyle, adopting the name “Baba” (Dylan’s early attempt at pronouncing “Bob”). He loved whisking them off on adventures including many train rides, ferry rides, a liberty ship tour, visiting the Seattle flight museum and clandestine trips to ice cream shops. Bob and Emily are fondly remembered for their enthusiasm in hosting gatherings and meals at their home in Mill Valley.
Trains were his lifelong passion as well as his profession. The family would often return to Illinois to visit relatives on passenger trains including the California Zephyr, Super Chief and North Coast Limited in the days before Amtrak. He enjoyed railroad museums and riding the rails.
Bob was a natural and prolific photographer, having a knack for capturing people in candid situations. He also photographed the natural beauty of the hills and wildflowers of Mount Tamalpais. Photography was an important tool in Bob’s work; he took many pictures of railroad tracks and “where the tracks used to be.” Many of Bob’s photographs of the area will be donated to the Mill Valley Historical Society, whose representative called his collection “a treasure.”
Bob loved music, theater, visual arts (especially Alexander Calder’s mobiles and kinetic sculptures), and Carl Sandberg’s poetry. He loved Emily’s artwork and the artistic touch she brought to everything around her. Bob loved the outdoors, from canoe trips in Wisconsin when he was a teenager to camping with family in the Sierra Nevada in California. Hiking Mount Tamalpais above Mill Valley and going to Stinson beach were among his favorite pastimes.
Later in life, he resumed the genealogical research started by his parents, documenting his and Emily’s family histories. In the process, Bob reconnected with cousins and others who share his interest in this field.
Bob is remembered by his family as a quiet, generous, loving and humble man with a wry wit. He was completely devoted to Emily and determined to provide for her with his loving touch and care to the very end. He never missed her birthday, their anniversary or Valentine’s Day; he often came home with bouquets of flowers just because he was thinking of her. He relished Halloween and all holidays and family gatherings.
Bob enjoyed celebrating life, taking the family out to eat and tipping the piano player. He took Emily on memorable adventures to Europe and frequent visits to both sides of the family. Bob was never late, rarely raised his voice and always cleaned his plate.
Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emily; son, Tom, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Rice, of El Cerrito, Calif.; daughter, Cecily, and son-in-law, John Gallez, of Olympia, Wash.; and grandsons, Dylan Gallez of Tukwila, Wash., and Kyle Gallez of Olympia, Wash.
He will be laid to rest at noon on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Emily’s family plot at Roselawn Cemetery in Champaign.
Memorial gifts can be made to Doctors Without Borders, the Mill Valley Historical Society, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
“So Long, Driftwood.”