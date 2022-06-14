POTOMAC — Robert Eugene Spain Jr., 68, of Potomac passed away at 7:23 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born Jan. 18, 1954, in Danville, the son of Robert E. and Leah Ruth (Cox) Spain Sr. He married Peggy Pringle on Dec. 1, 1973, in Urbana. She survives.
He is also survived by four sons, Shawn (Nannette) Spain of Decatur, Reuben Spain and Josh Spain, both of Potomac, and James (Jennifer) Spain of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Kenzie Spain, Ethan Spain, Bo Spain, Karleigh Spain, Jase Spain and Paisley Spain; a brother, Tom (Tina) Spain of Brazil, Ind.; a half-brother, Mike (Bonnie) Cox of Westville; a brother-in-law, Paul Gillespie of Catlin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karen Gillespie.
Bob served in the United States Marine Corps from 1971 to 1975. He was a member of American Legion Post 13, in Valdosta, Ga.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing, painting, fishing, camping, woodworking and riding his motorcycle.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at noon Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac, with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Potomac Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Bob’s life. Condolences may be offered on his everlasting memorial page at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.