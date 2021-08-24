CLINTON — Robert F. "Bob" Adcock, 87, of Pontiac, formerly of Clinton, died at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. today (Tuesday) at First Christian Church, Clinton. Ernie Harvey Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, with military honors for the Navy veteran. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. today (Tuesday) at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.