WHITE HEATH — Robert "Bob” J. Feller, 72, of White Heath passed away at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday (June 15, 2021) while doing what he loved best, working outside at his rural home.
Bob was born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Herscher, the second son of Richard and Norma (Genotte) Feller. He married Theresa English on Oct. 9, 1997, in Urbana.
He is survived by his wife; two brothers, Richard Feller and Jim (Marion) Feller of Urbana; one sister, Jean McDonald of Savoy; one niece, Lorri (Clint) Zoch of Tolono; one nephew, Steve Feller of Savoy; two great-nieces, Shelby and Madison Zoch; and many additional nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and stepfather, Vincent “Mike” McDonald.
Robert was a 1966 graduate of Urbana High School. He worked for the University of Illinois for over 20 years as an instrument maker and was on the board of directors for the Land Conservation Foundation.
In addition to his conservation work, Bob also enjoyed the outdoors; kayaking, which is how he met his wife, Theresa; reading, especially about history; discussing politics; and a nice single-barrel bourbon. He made friends easily, and those friendships were long-lasting.
A private celebration of life service is planned for a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Land Conservation Foundation, 3413 Waterville Court, Champaign, IL 61822, or the Urbana High School History Depatment.
