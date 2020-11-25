CHAMPAIGN — Robert (Bob) J. Fenwick, 77, passed away Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020) surrounded by his family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, a brother and two sisters.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sherry Fenwick; children, Scott Fenwick (Angie), Mark Fenwick, Sean Ballou (Lorra) and Todd Ballou (Tiffany); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Bob also leaves behind a brother, Doug Fenwick; sister, Kerry Fenwick; and mother-in-law, Grace Smith.
Bob worked at Caterpillar for over 35 years managing data processing and research development throughout his career. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed studying history. Bob was a generous and private man; a true cowboy through and through.
Future celebrations of his life will be planned for 2021.