DANVILLE — Robert L. Foreman, 95, died Sunday (May 17, 2020) at North Logan Health Care Center in Danville with his loving wife of 56 years, Regenia, by his side. They were blessed with many happy years of marriage.
Bob was born July 10, 1924, in Illinois, the son of Lindsey Ernest and Corintha Landon Foreman. He married Regenia Catherine Abney in 1964. She survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Bernice Castle and Wanda Johnson.
Bob will long be remembered by his wife and two children, Judy Griffith and husband Phil of Urbana and Bill Gray and wife Ann of Scottsdale, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Keri Bemoras, Lesli Griffith, Molly Etchebarren and Cory Gray; seven great-grandchildren, Alex Swanson, Phillip Garza, Briana Garza, Graycen and Lucy Etchebarren and Kayla and CJ Gray; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Bob was very proud of his service in the 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army. He fought in the mountains of Italy in some of the roughest terrain in World War II. He was awarded a Bronze Star and several other wartime medals.
Bob remained active for many years with Regenia in the Midwest Chapter of the 10th Mountain Association, enjoying memorable times with old and new friends at reunions.
Bob had a long and notable career in the advertising department of the Commercial-News in Danville and retired in 1987. He served on the board of the Commercial-News Credit Union and later with Tee Pak Credit Union until a few years ago.
He was a member of the CrossRoads Christian Church, Wolf Creek Golf Club, American Legion Post 210 and the Elks Club 332. Bob and Regenia volunteered as hosts on weekends in the Elks dining room for many years.
Bob observed life through a lens that reflected a sense of duty, discipline and responsibility. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends -- family get-togethers, earlier years of traveling to Florida and Texas, spirited games of cards and friendly games of golf.
A private family celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Miles Clark will officiate. Private family visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Per Bob’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832.
Please take a moment to leave a story, share a photo or Send Hugs for his family on Bob’s tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.