URBANA — Robert B. Francis, 77, of Urbana and formerly of Bethlehem, Pa., died on Sept. 22, 2019, at the University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana.
He was born in Fountain Hill, Pa., at St. Luke's Hospital, the eldest son of Booker and Ruth Francis. While in Pennsylvania, he was educated in the Bethlehem public schools and later graduated from Liberty High School in 1959. Robert then went on to further his education at Cheney University, where he was a member of both the football team and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
After graduation, he joined the Peace Corps and traveled to Africa, where he used his degree in special education to set up schools and learning centers. After three years in Africa, he returned to the United States and school at the University of Illinois, obtaining a master's degree and later attending both Georgetown and Michigan Universities.
Robert was a teacher, administrator and staff member of education in several states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.
Survivors include: Two brothers, Allen of Columbia, S,C., and Ralph of Oakland, Calif.; niece, Taylor, and nephews, Derek and Matthew, all of Oakland; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.