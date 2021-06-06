RANTOUL — The family of Robert "Bob" Neal Fulling, 75, of Rantoul wish to extend an invitation to a ceremony to celebrate his life at 1 p.m. June 26 at First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul.
Bob passed away on Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family, and was peacefully welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and savior. He was buried on Dec. 5, 2020, in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
For those who are unable to attend, the service will also be livestreamed on Facebook at fbcrantoul.org. COVID-19 regulations will be followed and there may be limits on indoor seating.