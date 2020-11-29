RANTOUL — Robert “Bob” Neal Fulling, 75, of Rantoul and San Antonio, was born at home on a dairy farm in Palestine, Ill., on March 22, 1945, the sixth child of Byrl and Dorothy Fulling.
On Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family, he was peacefully welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and savior.
He devoted himself to being the best husband, father, grandfather, leader, disciple, friend, neighbor and witness possible.
Growing up on a farm, he woke up early every day to milk the cows before school. After school, he enjoyed playing basketball and competing in track at Palestine High School, where he graduated in 1963. He went to college at Eastern Illinois University (EIU), where an assigned-seating chart in an education class placed him right next to his future wife and the love of his life, Karen Rogers. Because she had to walk the length of campus to get to the class, he always beat her there and took her seat, leaving her (a right-hander) to sit in the left-handed desk that had been assigned to him!
He graduated from EIU in 1967, and he and Karen were married May 27, 1967. That fall, Bob started teaching history at what is now Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Bob left teaching after a year to join Rogers Supply Company, and he and Karen began growing their family, all of whom survive — Scott (Teresa) of Bloomington, Greg (Joy) of Shelton, Wash., Doug (Sheila) of West Chester, Pa., and Brian (Anne) of Pawcatuck, Conn.
And their family continued to grow with the newest members, who adored their beloved Grandpa, “Papa.” Scott and Teresa started the additions with Andrew (24), Jessica (24) and Jonathan (23). Greg and Joy increased the count with Noah (13) and Sydney (10). Doug and Sheila brought Lauren (16), Ella (16) and Avery (13) to the mix. And Brian and Anne completed the Fulling grandchildren roster with Emily (15), Addison (13), Aaron (11) and Elizabeth (6).
Beyond being a devoted family man, Bob (along with Karen) also successfully led Rogers Supply for 32 years, where he earned the trust, respect and love of employees through his gentle, thoughtful and calm ways, as well as his legendary event-planning skills. Every year, he and Karen took their employees on a trip, and the “men’s trip” usually involved fishing in a remote location, experiencing the beauty of God’s creation and sharing good food and many laughs.
He and Karen loved to explore the world and meet new friends from different cultures, visiting places as far flung as Australia, New Zealand, England and Hawaii. They celebrated 53 years of marriage in 2020. He adored her, and their love for each other was evident to all who knew them. On his last day, when asked what he wanted, he pointed to Karen and said “to be with her.” He often demonstrated his love for her via elaborate surprises, including a special celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary, based off of a scene in her favorite movie, “Pretty Woman,” where he whisked Karen and their family away on a private jet to Kansas City for a surprise celebratory dinner.
But his most impactful role was his dedicated service to sharing the Gospel in his community and around the world. Bob was a man of great faith who never did anything for his own glory. He led countless Bible studies. He mentored and supported many international students, including some at the University of Illinois. He served on five mission trips to China to support the work of pastors there. Most important, he exemplified, through his words and deeds, how to embody the message of Christ. He lent a helping hand wherever he was called or needed; he always forgave, and he found the joy and beauty in each of God’s creations on Earth.
He will be remembered as a caring, selfless and giving man who loved nothing more than helping others, usually without anyone knowing. We will undoubtedly continue to learn about his acts of kindness for years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Byrl and Dorothy, as well as all five of his siblings, including two who died within just a few weeks of him.
A private family burial is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul, and a celebration of Bob’s life will be scheduled next spring when it is safe to gather. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to Rantoul First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul, IL 61866, or Not On My Watch c/o Herb Bernette, 3209 County Road 1700 East, Rantoul, IL 61866.