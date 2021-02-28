CHAMPAIGN — Robert D. Furtney, 80, passed away Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021) in Savoy.
He was born on June 18, 1940, in Fisher, the youngest child of Harry D. and Thelma Inez Trimble Furtney.
Surviving are two children, Robin Elaine (Furtney) Bedwell of Urbana and Robert Earl (Cindy) of Fisher; a sister, Mary Unzicker of Fisher; four grandchildren, Libby Brucker (Aaron) of Marietta, Ga., Travis Bedwell of West Palm Beach, Fla., Jeremy Furtney and Erin Wood (Logan); and five great-grandchildren, Charlie and Liam Brucker, Ted and Sasha Furtney and Kase Woods.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Furtney and John (stillbirth); and six sisters, Anna Coffin Fitzgerald, Geneva Masko, Helen Elbert, Lois Short, Marjorie Evans and Katherine Thorpe.
He never forgot his childhood, growing up the youngest of eight children. The second male with six sisters, he had wonderful memories of his loving siblings. They grew up with much love for each other. A favorite family story was that on the day he was born, his dad was so proud of having a second boy that he placed him in a wheelbarrow filled with blankets and paraded him around the family farm ground for everyone to see.
Bob was a successful home builder in the Champaign County area for over 30 years. To this day, Bob’s family will encounter some of his past customers, and they will tell how much they loved the home he built for them. Bob took great pride in knowing he was helping families build a home, not just a house.
Most of all, Bob loved his family. He leaves them a legacy of love and admiration and instilled his hard work ethic in his children and grandchildren. He was a humble man and was grateful for every good thing bestowed upon him.
No slight intended, he was probably the happiest when he had his young grandchildren playing “pony” with him; he being the pony, of course, and his grandchildren on his back, usually both of them at the same time. Nevermind that he had back surgery when he was a young man and continued to have back problems his entire life.
Mr. Furtney was a graduate of Fisher High School and attended Illinois Commercial College. He was a member of the Fisher United Methodist Church. While he was still feeling healthy, he was a faithful member of many coffee groups at different restaurants around town. World problems were solved during these conversations.
Sincere thanks to Dr. Samir Zabaneh, Dr. Ramkumar and the rest of his doctors at Christie Clinic for the attention and professional and loving care given to him over the past several years. As well, much appreciation to the staff at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy, who treated him with the same love and respect his family did.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Interment will take place in Farmer City at a future date.