BEMENT — Robert G. Pruitt, 78, of Bement passed away at 1:40 p.m. Friday (March 4, 2022) at home in Bement.
Graveside services for the Army veteran will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Bement Township Cemetery. Pastor Pat Tieman will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement E.M.T.'s Association.
Mr. Pruitt was born on Nov. 22, 1943, in Decatur, a son of Glen and Julia McCullough Pruitt.
Surviving are two sisters, Julia Snelling of Champaign and Mary Shelton of Bement. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law and a lot of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, a nephew and a great-great-nephew.
Mr. Pruitt worked at Borg-Warners and retired from quality control. He loved gardening.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Robert G. Pruitt.