FISHER — Robert A. Gallier Sr., 71, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Urbana, he was the son of Robert and Johan Gallier. Bob graduated from Urbana High School and went on to work for and retire from Humko of Champaign after 39 dedicated years of service.
Bob was a member of Amvets Post 52 in Fisher and served a term of commander in chief there as well. He enjoyed playing cards, vacationing with family in Branson, Mo., as well as his recently acquired hobby of fishing. Bob will be remembered for his proud display of the American Flag at his home, his loyal care for his elderly mother and his very slow driving.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Melodee Gallier, of Fisher, where they also resided their entire marriage. He was the proud father of two children and is survived by his daughter, Tracy Mitchem, and son-in-law, Chad Mitchem; and son, Robert Gallier Jr., and daughter-in-law, Nikki Gallier.
He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Drew Mitchem, Kelsie Mitchem, Mitchell Gallier, Jack Gallier and Reese Gallier. He is survived by his mother, Johan Gallier, and siblings, Teri White and Jim Gallier.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert O. Gallier, and sister, Carol Durbin.
Per Bob’s wishes, a small service will be held at a later date with close family and friends attending. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, with his cremation. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.