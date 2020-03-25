Robert Gilchrist Jr. Mar 25, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Robert Gilchrist Jr., 65, of Urbana died at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday (March 24, 2020) in Albany, N.Y. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Mittendorf-Calvert Funeral Home, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Champaign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers