NORMAL — Robert Lee “Bob” Gilhaus, 85, of Normal passed away at 2:49 p.m. Sunday (March 13, 2022) at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. His memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the funeral home. Pastor Wayne Giermann will officiate. The family suggests memorials be made to the Keith and Mary Lou Hauge Scholarship Fund at the Illinois Education Association, 100 E. Edwards St., Springfield, IL 62704.
Bob was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Cherryville, Mo., the son of Harvey Fred and Edna Rudolph Gilhaus. He married Barbara Farthing on Sept. 28, 1963, in Oakland. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Greg (Danette) Gilhaus of Bloomington; two grandsons, Jacob and Nick Gilhaus of Bloomington; and one brother, Bill Gilhaus of San Bernardino, Calif.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Les Gilhaus.
Bob graduated and played basketball at William Jewell College, Liberty, Mo. He taught and coached in the Homer school district, Homer. Bob worked at the U.S. post office in Champaign. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and continued playing basketball, earning various medals and awards. He was a member of both the National and Illinois Education Association. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all who knew him.
