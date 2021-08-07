FARMER CITY — Robert Gordon ‟Bob” Ratcliffe, 84, of Arthur, formerly of Farmer City, passed away July 1, 2021, at 11:21 a.m., at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
His graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at Davis Cemetery, Pesotum, with Darrell Helmuth officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert- Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or American Kidney Foundation.
Robert was born on Dec. 22, 1936, in Normal, a son of Robert Olen and Mary Elizabeth McRae Ratcliffe. He married Lois A. Maher on Jan. 17, 1970, in Champaign. She passed away on Dec. 2, 2016.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Allen (Kim) Ratcliffe of Mentor, Ohio, Jeffrey Gordon (Cindy) Ratcliffe of Painsville, Ohio, and James Wesley Ratcliffe of Farmer City; stepson, John (Kay Ann) Werts of Clinton; stepdaughter, Tere (Mike) Tedrick of Clinton; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Robert was a retired machine operator supervisor at Clifford-Jacobs Forging in Champaign. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Union. Robert was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini fan.