PHILO — Dr. Robert Tadeusz Grenda, 88, of Philo passed away at 10:52 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021) at home.
Dr. Grenda was born Feb. 18, 1933, in Chicago, a son to Stanley and Helen (Kwiatkowski) Grenda. He married Beverly Long on June 28, 1958, in Terre Haute, Ind., and she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Diana (Joseph) Roth of Jacksonville, Deborah (William) Handel of Urbana, Robert M. (Ilana) Grenda of Springfield and Patrick (Julie) Grenda of St. Joseph; 12 grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Echave, Alec (Natalie) DiBenedetti, Jason Roth, Randy (Tiffany) Roth, Arwen Handel, Carolyn Grenda, Tyler Grenda, Bailey Grenda, Lainey Grenda, Thomas Irvin, Owen Irvin, and Mackenna Irvin; and six great-grandchildren, Elio Echave, Allena Brooks, Anna Brooks, Cole DiBenedetti, Abigail Roth and Austin Roth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Walter Grenda, Casey Grenda, Stanley Grenda, Thomas Grenda, Daniel Grenda and Dorothy Rucinski.
He graduated from Bradley University in 1955. He then joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1957 to 1963, reaching rank of lieutenant. He received his doctorate of dental surgery from Loyola University in 1961. He opened his first dental practice in Danville in 1963. Dr. Grenda moved his family to Jacksonville in 1980. He served as dental director for JAARC/Pathway Foundation and opened a private practice. He then retired in 2006. Dr. Grenda then moved to Philo and served as dental director at Champaign-Urbana Public Health from 2008 to 2014.
