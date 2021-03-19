URBANA — Robert “Bob” W. Grove, 89, of Urbana passed away at 10:24 a.m. Thursday (March 18, 2021) at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Zion Lutheran Church, Philo. Burial in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo, will immediately follow with Pastor Donna Smith officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is handling the arrangements. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery.
Bob was born Feb. 9, 1932, in Philo, the eldest son to Lyle B. and Gladys R. Licht Grove. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1955.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Betty J. Taylor, on March 30, 1952, in Champaign, in a double ceremony with Ted and Jean Christman. She preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bernie and Bill.
Bob is survived by four children, Kathie (Stace) Stacey of Philo, Kenny (Michelle Juday) Grove of Thomasboro, Kris Grove of Urbana and Kerry (Becky) Grove of Sadorus; six grandchildren, Kori Swearingen, Cary Stacey, Tary Finefield, Brad Stacey, Clark Juday and Klayton Grove; 10 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Bob and Betty were in the first graduating class of Unity High School in 1950. They were members of Zion Lutheran Church, Philo. Bob farmed for 65 years. He loved country music, old western movies, RFD TV, antique tractors and his family.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Philo.