URBANA — Robert M. Haessly, 84, of Urbana passed away at 8:26 a.m. Saturday (June 13, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Robert was born in West Allis, Wis., on May 20, 1936, a son of Mathias and Bernice (Dorscheid) Haessly. He married Nancy Smith on April 26, 1969, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Patricia Van Bergen of Manchester, N.J., and Amy Haessly of Aurora; and two grandchildren, Jake Holmstrom and Kaitlyn Van Bergen. Also surviving are three sisters, Margaret Davis of Champaign, Charlotte Horner of Clearwater, Fla., and Kathleen Leathers of Bourbonnais.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Haessly.
Robert graduated from Champaign High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957 and while in the Army he served in Europe. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1961. While in the Air Force, he was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.
He graduated from Parkland College in 1974 with a degree in data processing and worked as a computer systems analyst for the University of Illinois Administration Department for 35 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana and served in many different capacities with the church, including Parish Council. He loved studying the Bible and computers.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana, IL 61801, or the Urbana Park District, 505 Stoughton St., Urbana, IL 61801. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.