PAXTON — Robert Hall, 78, a longtime resident of Paxton, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
The son of Thomas Hall of New York and Julia Fritas of Czechoslovakia, he was born Oct. 13, 1943, in New York. Robert, or “Bob” as he was most known, enlisted with the Navy, and was stationed in Brooklyn. It was there that he met his wife, Sharon. They were married Oct. 26, 1963, in Brooklyn, and she gave birth to a daughter, Bonnie, in May 1964.
Together, Bob and his family traveled with the Navy and were stationed throughout the Queens borough of New York and Grosse Seal, Mich. He then enlisted with the Air Force and was stationed in Tucson, Ariz. (while Bob spent a year in the Vietnam War); Rantoul; Phoenix; Nuremberg, Germany, for three years; and Lompoc, Calif. The family then made their way back to Paxton, where they put down their roots in July 1979.
Bob dabbled in electronic courses while in the military and worked as a meteorology instructor with Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. He retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant after 20 years of service and bought and operated Siebert TV in Paxton from July 1981 until his death.
Bob is survived by his wife 58 years, Sharon; two granddaughters, Rheanna Cherinchak and husband Shawn Cherinchak of Waymart, Pa., and Kasandra Skelton of Sterling, Pa.; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. before a 4 p.m. memorial service Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Paxton.